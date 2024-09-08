Raymond James Increases Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.75

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

SGR.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.08. The company has a market cap of C$752.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.42.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

