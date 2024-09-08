Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,845. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

