Reviewing Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% HealthStream 6.26% 5.19% 3.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 2 2 0 2.50

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Hanryu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanryu and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $794,166.00 14.40 -$9.29 million N/A N/A HealthStream $285.24 million 3.02 $15.21 million $0.58 48.86

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Summary

HealthStream beats Hanryu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

