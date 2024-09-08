RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

RingCentral Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

