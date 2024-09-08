Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.