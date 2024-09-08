RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

