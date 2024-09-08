RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

