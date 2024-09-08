Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,867 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

