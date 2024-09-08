Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Express alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $244.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.