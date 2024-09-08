Savant Capital LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $381.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.51. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

