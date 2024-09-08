Savant Capital LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

