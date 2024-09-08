Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

