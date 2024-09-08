Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.