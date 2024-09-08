Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

