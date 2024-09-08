Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,494,000 after buying an additional 181,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.