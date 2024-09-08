Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 246.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.