Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.68

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 1817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,393 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

