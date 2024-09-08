Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 15,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 824% compared to the typical volume of 1,692 call options.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

MCRB stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

