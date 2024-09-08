Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.36. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 263,620 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 958,793 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 538,908 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $941.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

