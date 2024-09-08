Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

