Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

