Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $181.84 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.