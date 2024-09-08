Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,803 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 298,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

