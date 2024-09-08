Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

