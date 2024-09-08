Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 192,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 361,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.72 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

