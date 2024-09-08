Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.