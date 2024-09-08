Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $547.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.87 and a 200 day moving average of $544.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.