Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.75 and a 200 day moving average of $557.64. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

