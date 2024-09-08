Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.