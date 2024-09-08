Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.35, but opened at $52.31. Smartsheet shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 214,125 shares traded.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.