Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

