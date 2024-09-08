Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.82 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 687,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,634,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

