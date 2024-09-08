SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $51.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.62.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
SEDG stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $153.08.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
