Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

