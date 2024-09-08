SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $230.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

