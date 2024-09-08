SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.05

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHM. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,006,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 255,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,584,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

