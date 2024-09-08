SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,959 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

