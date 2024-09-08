SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $339.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.30. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

