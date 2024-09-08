SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,181 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $360.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

