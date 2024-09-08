STERIS plc to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:STE)

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $245.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $6,456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.