Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 612% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,590 call options.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $792.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

