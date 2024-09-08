StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.