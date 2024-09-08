StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

BMA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.80. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

