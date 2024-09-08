StockNews.com Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

