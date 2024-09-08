StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

