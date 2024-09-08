StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of RVSB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
