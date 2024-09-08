StockNews.com Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Hold

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.