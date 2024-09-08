StockNews.com Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Strong-Buy

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

