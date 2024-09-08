StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Buy

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

