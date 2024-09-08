Stonebrook Private Inc. Decreases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,003,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,543,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 147,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

