Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 17,635 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 329,511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 169,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.